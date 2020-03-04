Gov't Blasts NBA Scammer's Bid To Trim 10-Year Sentence

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- The woman who scammed four former NBA and NFL players out of millions of dollars shouldn't get her 10-year prison sentence reduced, the government has said, calling her arguments that she was duped into taking a plea deal by an ineffective attorney wildly off-base. Peggy Ann Fulford pled guilty in 2018 to scamming former NBA players Dennis Rodman and Travis Best and former NFL players Ricky Williams and Lex Hilliard for more than a decade by presenting herself as a wealthy money manager and then spending their money on herself. Fulford filed a motion late last year seeking to reduce her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS