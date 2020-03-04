Protect Immigrants By Limiting City And State Data Collection

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- On Feb. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit handed immigrant rights advocates an unwelcome surprise.[1] In an unexpected move, a three-judge panel unanimously sided with the Trump administration, holding in New York v. U.S. Department of Justice that the DOJ could condition federal grant money on state and local governments’ information sharing about undocumented residents. Since the start of the Trump administration, it’s become a familiar refrain: “We’re a sanctuary city,”[2] a “sanctuary county,”[3] or even a “sanctuary state.”[4] Local officials across the country — many, predictably, in the blue coasts, but plenty of cities and towns...

