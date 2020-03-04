Teva Wants 'Scattershot' 401(k) Fee Suit Scrapped

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a "scattershot" proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of saddling participants in its 401(k) plan with excessive fees, arguing it wasn't obligated to choose the cheapest possible investment options. In its Tuesday motion to dismiss, Teva said the participants failed to allege that their plan’s fiduciaries had engaged in a "fatally flawed" process, as required to adequately state a claim under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. It wasn’t enough for the participants to simply allege that Teva didn’t always choose the least expensive investment options for their retirement...

