3rd Circ. Upholds TCPA Ruling Against Loan Co.

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court order awarding $33,000 to a man who sued a loan company over unwanted marketing calls, ruling the business had failed to show the accuser lacked standing to sue. A three-judge panel on Tuesday dismissed Fast Advance Funding’s bid to overturn the district court’s order to pay James Everett Shelton the judgment in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act case. According to the loan company, the district court erred in allowing Shelton to pursue his suit because he admitted he used his cellphone for both personal and business purposes in another TCPA case. But the...

