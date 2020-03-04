Truckmakers Can't Escape EU Cartel Findings In UK Cases

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- A tribunal in London ruled Wednesday that findings from the European Commission’s €2.93 billion ($3.25 billion) cartel settlement with multiple truck producers in 2016 are binding on several damages claims that have been brought against them in the U.K. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said in a preliminary ruling that it would be an abuse of process and unfair to Royal Mail Group Ltd., BT Group PLC and other claimants if the truckers were allowed to deny admissions made in the commission decision. The penalty settled accusations from the commission that the companies, including subsidiaries of Volvo, Renault, Daimler AG, Iveco and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS