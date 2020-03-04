Fla. Jury Sides With Law Firm On Ex-Staffer's OT Claims

Law360, West Palm Beach (March 4, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury found on Wednesday that the law firm Reed Griffith & Moran acted in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not pay a former staffer overtime wages for preparing real estate closings, denying her claim for more than $60,000 in damages. The six-member jury took just under two hours to return with its decision after a two-and-a-half-day trial in U.S. district court in West Palm Beach. “While we respect the jurors’ decision, we disagree with it,” attorney Douglas B. Lipsky of Lipsky Lowe LLP, who represented plaintiff Joan Kuehn, told Law360 after the verdict...

