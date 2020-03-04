Insurers Nab Partial Win In $4.6M Levee Repair Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- A California federal court has partially ruled against a construction company seeking coverage from insurers in a suit stemming from $4.6 million in repairs to a Santa Clara-area levee project, agreeing with insurers that some of those costs are excluded in its contract. U.S. District Judge William Alsup largely denied bids by Brosamer & Wall Inc. against Indian Harbor Insurance Co. and Zurich American Insurance Co. on certain parts of its lawsuit seeking coverage for the costs of replacing inadequate soil at a levee project for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, according to an order Tuesday. Among other things, Judge...

