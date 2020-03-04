Nonclass Attys Get Cut Of $10M Morgan Stanley Wage Deal

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a class of Morgan Stanley financial advisers who inked a $10 million settlement over how the bank compensates them will have to share a $2.6 million carveout for fees and costs with lawyers for two former advisers who objected to the deal, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Tuesday gave final approval to the $10.2 million settlement, which would cover nearly 3,300 workers, to end named plaintiff Brandon Harvey’s suit claiming the bank refused to cover the advisers' work-related expenses. However, the judge said that Harvey’s counsel would have to split the...

