Judge Doubts Bid For Gov't Docs In 'Public Charge' Challenge

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (March 4, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical on Wednesday of a coalition of states' arguments that the Trump administration must turn over all administrative documents related to its "public charge" rule, which penalizes immigrants who use public benefits, saying everything could be potentially relevant to the unusual request. At the start of a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton noted that the states' document requests were uncommon, because they claim that the federal government has refused to produce the entire administrative record related to the public change rule. "I don't think I've ever had a motion to compel...

