Judge Rips Gov't's Efforts To Scrap Obama-Era Methane Rule

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday slammed the government's efforts to eliminate most of an Obama-era rule limiting natural gas methane emissions on federal and Native American lands, repeatedly pointing out deficiencies in its rulemaking process and telling energy industry advocates there is "no constitutional right to make a profit." During an hourslong hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers criticized the government for having "zero interest" in addressing the emissions issues in "any substantive way." The judge also appeared shocked by the government's insistence that the courts should interpret language in the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 based...

