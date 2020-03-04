GAO Finds VA Not Obliged To Nix Existing Deal With Nonprofit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected an Arizona-based technology solutions company's protest of a medical supply contract, saying federal law doesn't require the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to re-award the deal to a veteran-owned small business. The GAO said Tasi LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, has incorrectly argued that a federal mandate requiring the VA to give first preference to veteran-owned small businesses when awarding contracts means the agency must cancel its existing contract with a nonprofit employer of disabled and blind workers. While the VA is required to give first preference to veteran-owned small businesses when there are...

