State Dept. OKs $2.4B KC-46 Tanker Sale To Israel

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a $2.4 billion sale of the trouble-plagued KC-46 Pegasus refueling tanker to Israel, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. The proposed sale would cover up to eight of the Boeing Co.-manufactured aircraft, as well as related equipment such as engines, radios, transponders, spares and repair parts, the DSCA said Tuesday. "The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the Pentagon agency said. "This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives."...

