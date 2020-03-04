Pa. Justices Snub Appeal Over Deleted Video In Fall Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down an appeal of a precedential ruling that jurors who returned a defense verdict in a slip-and-fall case against a ShopRite supermarket hadn't been properly instructed about the adverse inference to draw from a partially deleted store surveillance tape. The appeal bid came after the state's Superior Court ruled in June that Harriet Marshall, who filed suit against Brown's IA LLC over a fall she suffered in a ShopRite store the company operates, deserved a new trial as a result of the faulty jury instructions on potential spoliation of evidence by the defendant....

