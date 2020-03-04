Ex-Heinz CEO's Nurse Seeks Fees Over Bankruptcy Reversal

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- A former nurse for H.J. Heinz Co.'s retired CEO and chairman is accusing her ex-boss of improperly using his Bahamian bankruptcy proceedings to stall her Pennsylvania federal lawsuit over allegedly unpaid wages and stocks, asking a Pittsburgh bankruptcy judge Tuesday to sanction the expatriate executive for trying to exit those proceedings. Sabrina Vidunas said her 2013 lawsuit in Pittsburgh's U.S. District Court had been put on hold while Anthony J.F. O'Reilly, who now lives in France, tried to have his bankruptcy in the Bahamas recognized in the U.S. under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code. But Vidunas said she was surprised...

