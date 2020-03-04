Insurer Must Cover Carbon Monoxide Death Claims

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ highest court has affirmed that Green Mountain Insurance Co. must provide coverage to a policyholder facing claims over a 2015 accident in which carbon monoxide from a power generator killed two of his adult children and two of their friends at his Maine cabin. A unanimous Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court’s ruling that Green Mountain can't invoke an exclusion for “uninsured premises” in Mark Wakelin’s homeowners policy to deny him coverage for wrongful death claims asserted by the estates of Keith Norris and Deana Powers, who died in the accident with Wakelin’s daughter Brooke and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS