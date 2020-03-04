Mobile Ad Co. Investors Seek Final OK On $1.25M Settlement

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Investors in mobile advertising company Sito Mobile Ltd. are asking a New Jersey federal court to give its final approval to a $1.25 million cash settlement that would end claims that Sito hid the financial effects of the 2016 presidential election on its business. The three-year-old proposed class action accused Sito of omitting the “highly negative” impact of the “political crowd out” — or lower advertising spending by non-political entities — caused by the election cycle, and of failing to disclose that certain executives were misappropriating company funds, according to the complaint. In requesting final approval Tuesday, the investors highlighted what...

