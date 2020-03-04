San Antonio Sick Leave Appeal On Ice For Austin Decision

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday decided to wait to consider whether a trial judge wrongly blocked San Antonio's hotly contested paid sick leave ordinance, leaving the question on hold until the state's high court resolves a similar appeal related to Austin's sick leave ordinance. In a 2-1 ruling, the Fourth Court of Appeals abated the case. A sharp dissent from Justice Rebeca C. Martinez lambasted the abatement as speculative and said the "potential for injustice is too great" to pause the case. “Unknown to anyone outside the Supreme Court are the issues, if any, the Supreme Court is considering,” she wrote,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS