Masters Obtains TM Registration For Iconic Green Jacket

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The company that runs the Masters Tournament, one of golf's four major championships, has formally registered a trademark for the green sports jacket with gold buttons awarded to the winner each year in one of the sport's most iconic and recognizable traditions. Augusta National Inc. registered a trademark in the green jacket design on Tuesday for the "promotion of goods and services" through the sponsorship of the Masters event, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records. 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed helps Tiger Woods with his green jacket after Woods won the 2019 Masters. (AP) A green jacket has been...

