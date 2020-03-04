Justices Likely Aiming To Fix SEC Disgorgement, Not Ditch It

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's questions during oral arguments Tuesday signaled that it may try to rein in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s ability to collect disgorgement, rather than scrapping it altogether, industry experts said. The high court’s line of questioning in Liu v. SEC indicated a focus among the justices to ensure that disgorgement is being properly calculated and used to reimburse victims of securities fraud, but also suggested that the bench viewed disgorgement as a remedy available to the regulator, contrary to the views of those challenging it. That came as a surprise to many in the industry who,...

