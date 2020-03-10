3 Hiring Hurdles Posed By Philly Salary History Ban

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit issued a long-awaited opinion in Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce v. City of Philadelphia, regarding the enforceability of Philadelphia’s Wage Equity Ordinance. The court overturned the injunction previously entered by the lower court, which had delayed implementation of the salary history inquiry provision. Additionally, the court upheld the separate provision prohibiting employers from relying on an employee’s salary history in setting compensation. The city of Philadelphia will begin to enforce the Wage Equity Ordinance in the near future. After several years of uncertainty, employers now know they must comply...

