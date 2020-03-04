Conn. Justices Affirm Doc's Trial Win In Childbirth Injury Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of failing to properly repair an incision made to assist a patient's childbirth that caused injuries, finding that the jury received improper instructions but that error was harmless. The state's highest court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a defense verdict in a suit alleging that Dr. Elisa Marie Girard failed to properly repair an episiotomy — a surgical cut to the perineum to assist a delivery — on patient Laura Kos that caused a rectovaginal fistula and allowed fecal matter to seep into the patient's vagina, resulting in...

