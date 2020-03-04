Commerce Knocks Mexican Co. For Ducking Rebar Duties

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday preliminarily found that a Mexican rebar producer has been evading anti-dumping duties by bending the ends of its products. Commerce said that it preliminarily determined that Mexican producer Deacero SAPI de CV is circumventing anti-dumping duties on straight or coiled steel concrete reinforcing bar from Mexico by exporting rebar to the U.S. that has been bent at one or both ends. The finding is an early-stage win for a coalition of domestic rebar producers that complained Deacero is selling rebar with hooked ends meant to be shorn off by buyers to bypass a 20.58%...

