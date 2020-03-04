Fed. Circ. Asks If All J&J Units Belong In Remicade IP Fight

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday asked a biotech firm being sued by a Johnson & Johnson unit for infringing on its Remicade patent why the case falls apart if all of J&J's roughly 200 companies are not included as parties. J&J subsidiary Janssen Biotech appealed to the Federal Circuit its long-running fight over a key patent for the blockbuster arthritis drug after a Massachusetts trial judge found in 2018 that the invention was obvious based on prior art. Janssen says biotech firm Celltrion Inc.'s partnership with Pfizer unit Hospira Inc. to make a biosimilar of Remicade, which earns billions in annual...

