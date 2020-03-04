Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Defunct Rival Rips Uber's 'Quibbles' With Antitrust Suit Redo

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A defunct ride-hailing startup shot back at Uber's renewed bid to dump its amended California federal suit alleging it was driven out of business by Uber's predatory pricing and underhanded tactics, saying Uber can't "quibble" with facts that sufficiently detail its monopoly power.

SC Innovations Inc., the successor to startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., told Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in a reply brief Tuesday that it plausibly alleged that Uber Technologies Inc. hung on to its dominant share of the ride-hailing market — more than 60% in the U.S. — through the use of price discrimination and other tactics, making its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!