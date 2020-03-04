Defunct Rival Rips Uber's 'Quibbles' With Antitrust Suit Redo

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A defunct ride-hailing startup shot back at Uber's renewed bid to dump its amended California federal suit alleging it was driven out of business by Uber's predatory pricing and underhanded tactics, saying Uber can't "quibble" with facts that sufficiently detail its monopoly power. SC Innovations Inc., the successor to startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., told Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in a reply brief Tuesday that it plausibly alleged that Uber Technologies Inc. hung on to its dominant share of the ride-hailing market — more than 60% in the U.S. — through the use of price discrimination and other tactics, making its...

