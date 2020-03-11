4th Circ. Ruling Could Upend Gov't Use Of Filter Teams

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 28, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied a petition for rehearing en banc of an Oct. 31, 2019, panel opinion that has the potential to cause dramatic changes to one of the government’s more frequently used investigative tools: filter teams.[1] Government’s Use of Filter Teams During the course of an ongoing investigation, the government sometimes seizes physical or electronic evidence or otherwise receives evidence from third parties that has the potential to contain privileged material. In today’s investigations, the government often does so without the knowledge of the targets or subjects of the investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS