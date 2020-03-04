Ex-NFL Player Must Undergo Psych Evals In Pain Pump Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- A former player for the New England Patriots must submit to neurological and psychological testing in order to continue pressing claims that Stryker Corp.'s pain pumps destroyed his shoulder, a Nevada federal court has ruled. In a brief order filed Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksfer clarified a decision handed down at a Feb. 25 hearing granting Stryker's request that ex-Patriots linebacker Ryan Q. Claridge undergo testing. Claridge will have to submit to testing by a forensic psychologist that will use an hourslong interview and various tests to determine Claridge's psychological state before and after his alleged injury, as well as...

