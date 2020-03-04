Hoarding Habit Stays Prison For NJ Atty Appealing Tax Case

Law360, Trenton, N.J. (March 4, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted a bid by former Gilmore & Monahan PA partner and onetime local Republican Party leader George Gilmore to stay out of prison pending the appeal of his conviction on payroll tax violations, ruling Wednesday that questions about his purported hoarding addiction warranted bail. U.S. District Judge Anne M. Thompson's decision to grant bail followed an oral argument by defense attorney Kevin H. Marino that the case was plagued by "debatable issues" for the Third Circuit to consider, including that the court may have erred in scrapping the testimony of a psychiatrist who said that Gilmore's...

