SEC Offers Filing Relief To Companies Hit By Coronavirus

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Companies affected by the new coronavirus can get extra time to file certain regulatory disclosures, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday in its latest guidance on businesses' response to the outbreak. Publicly traded companies affected by COVID-19 will have an additional 45 days to file certain materials that would otherwise have been due between March 1 and April 30, the announcement said. The order may apply to U.S. companies located in areas affected by the virus or those with operations in those areas, the announcement said. "While timely public filing of Exchange Act reports is a cornerstone of well-functioning...

