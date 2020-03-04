UK Farming Co. Looks To Get OK On $8M Hungary Award

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A British agricultural company asked a D.C. federal court to enforce a nearly $8 million arbitral award against Hungary following a dispute over leasing rights to state-owned farmland, arguing in a Wednesday petition that the court is obligated to do so under international law. Magyar Farming Co. Ltd. and its Hungarian subsidiaries, Kintyre Kft and Inicia Zrt, told the court that it has little choice but to confirm the award since the U.S. has signed the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States, better known as the ICSID Convention. Magyar, which won the €7.15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS