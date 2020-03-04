ATM Maker Gets Overtime Collective Action Decertified

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday dissolved a collective of over 1,600 technicians who allege ATM maker NCR Corporation stiffed them on overtime by making them work off the clock, saying the workers may have performed unpaid work but can't pin the blame on NCR. Lead plaintiff Michael Meadows showed that he and his colleagues routinely performed unpaid tasks for various reasons, including “personal reasons,” their skepticism that their managers would follow NCR’s written policy of paying out all time, and a belief that doing unpaid work would get them better performance ratings, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah said. “But that...

