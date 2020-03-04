Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Seek Prison For Ex-Investment Manager In FATCA Case

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors have argued that a former investment manager at the now-shuttered brokerage Beaufort Securities should serve time in prison after pleading guilty to violating the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act as part of stock manipulation schemes.

Panayiotis Kyriacou should be sentenced to a term of incarceration below the applicable guidelines range of 37 to 46 months for his role in the market manipulation schemes, prosecutors told a New York federal judge in a letter submitted Tuesday. Kyriacou’s time in prison, the prosecutors said, should be proportional to the sentences already imposed on his two co-conspirators in the case,...

