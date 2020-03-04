Ex-Journey Members Tried To Swipe Name, Bandmates Say

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- Former Journey drummer Steven Smith and bassist Ross Valory attempted to wrest control of the famous rock band's name from the key remaining members in hopes of receiving a windfall for their retirement, according to a $10 million lawsuit filed Tuesday in California state court. Current band members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain allege in their suit that the former drummer and bassist wanted to retire from the rock band best known for the song "Don't Stop Believin.'" But in order to make some money, the two musicians launched a plot to assume control of one of the band's entities, Nightmare...

