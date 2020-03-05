InnovaCare Investors Flag $90M Side Pact In $1B Summit Deal

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- A former InnovaCare Inc. investor launched a proposed class action Wednesday over the company's $1 billion merger last year with Summit Partners LP, saying the deal included a $90 million side payment to the company's founder that the minority shareholders never approved. Hedge fund Amber Mountain Trading LP accused InnovaCare founder Daniel E. Straus and former InnovaCare board members of breaching their fiduciary duty to minority shareholders because the payout was facilitated by Straus' insiders and "siphoned" money out of investors' pockets, according to the New Jersey federal court complaint. The $90 million payout includes a $64 million noncompete covenant and...

