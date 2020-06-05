IRS Offers Tax Relief For Execs' Nonprofit Volunteer Work

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service proposed guidance Friday that would relieve for-profit businesses from having to pay an unexpected 21% excise tax on the compensation their top executives earn when they volunteer at a related nonprofit organization. Guidance proposed by the IRS on Friday addresses a 2017 provision that subjects for-profit businesses to a 21% excise tax when top executives volunteer at related nonprofits. (iStock) The proposed rules cover a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that imposed a 21% excise tax on executive pay greater than $1 million and excess parachute pay to a nonprofit's five mostly highly compensated employees....

