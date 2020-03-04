Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Of Mich. Hid Doc's Sex Assaults On Athletes, Suit Says

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- The University of Michigan repeatedly shielded one of its physicians despite receiving multiple complaints he was sexually assaulting patients and student-athletes over the course of more than three decades, according to a complaint filed in Michigan federal court by a former student wrestler.

While he was employed as a physician by the university from 1968 until 2003, the late Dr. Robert Anderson used his position to regularly sexually assault university students and athletes during routine medical examinations, according to the complaint filed anonymously by a former undergraduate student who was on the school's wrestling team in the 1980s.

Beginning almost immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!