Simmons & Simmons Hires Arbitration Partner In Amsterdam

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Simmons & Simmons has brought on a Dutch arbitration partner from boutique Amsterdam firm Cleber Advocaten as part of its ongoing drive to grow its own arbitration practice. Niek Peters, who specializes in both commercial and investment treaty arbitration, now heads Simmons' Amsterdam arbitration arm, the firm announced earlier this month. Peters "has a strong domestic Dutch practice, as well as significant international arbitration experience, including in investment treaty claims, which is an area the firm has had recent success in,” Stuart Dutson, head of Simmons’ international arbitration practice, said in a press release. He'll add to the firm's strong pipeline of...

