Kingston Made $93M With Infringing USB Cover, Jury Told

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (March 4, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- Kingston Technology made tens of millions of dollars in profits and $233 million in sales of a popular USB flash memory device with a "swiveling" cover by infringing a patent owned by a South Korean company, a California jury was told during opening arguments of a federal trial Wednesday. Benjamin Wang of Russ August & Kabat told the jury his client, Pavo Solutions LLC, is seeking $15 million in damages for the infringement, which he added is willful because Kingston was informed in 2012 by the patent's previous owner that it was infringing but went ahead with sales of its USB...

