Telecom Can't Escape New Mexico Competition Regs

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- CenturyLink won’t be able to wriggle out from under regulations aimed at ensuring fair competition for phone service in New Mexico after the state commission ruled for the second time in recent months that the rules will stay put. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission refused to lift the regulations from the communications company in a decision handed down Feb. 26, which noted the commission did not “find CenturyLink’s arguments compelling.” The commission reached that conclusion for the first time in October, when it accepted input from interested parties — including localities and labor unions — and decided to strengthen some...

