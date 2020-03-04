Google Owed $179M From Ex-Uber Self-Driving Car Head

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A California state court on Wednesday ordered former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski to pay $179 million to Google LLC, which has accused its former employee of being disloyal by secretly plotting with Uber to start a competing self-driving car business and bringing other Google workers with him. Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Shulman ordered Levandowski to pay more than $174.7 million in principal along with more than $4.2 million in interest. According to Google’s redacted court filings, it won an arbitration award against Levandowski in December. In January, it asked the court to confirm the award. On Wednesday, Judge Schulman affirmed...

