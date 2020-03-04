Feds Say Dying Madoff Shouldn't Be Released From Prison

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged a New York federal court Wednesday to reject a bid for compassionate release from prison lodged by notorious Ponzi scammer Bernie Madoff, who says he is expected to die soon because of complications from kidney failure. The government called Madoff's crime "unprecedented in scope" and said his 150-year sentence was "wholly justified" in the interest of ensuring that Madoff is punished "to the fullest extent of the law." "Denying Madoff's motion will uphold his victims' and the public's faith in our system of justice," prosecutors said. "It will send the message that after a just conviction and a sentence...

