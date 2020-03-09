The Biggest UK Antitrust Class Action Cases To Watch

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 10:23 PM GMT) -- The U.K 's specialist competition court faces a critical year ahead with a host of high-profile cases on its books testing the limits of the country’s infant class action regime for antitrust claims. The Competition Appeal Tribunal will consider a raft of claims seeking collective proceedings orders, or CPOs, including cases that will set precedents about the test for class action certification. The tribunal will also be asked to choose between competing class representatives and to hear the first standalone collective action not underpinned by a regulatory sanction. Here, Law360 looks at the cases that will shape Britain’s collective action regime and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS