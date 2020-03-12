UK Looks To Rework ‘Overlawyered’ Witness Statements

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 11:53 PM GMT) -- More than 30 years after the English civil courts abandoned the live direct examination of witnesses in favor of written statements, lawyers and judges acknowledge the practice is rife with problems even if it does cut costs. On the horizon are possible changes from the courts with the goal of making the documents leaner, more effective and less costly to clients, with a working group led by High Court Judge Andrew Baker assigned to the task. The judiciary already moved Wednesday to start implementing one of the recommendations to crack down on long witness statements. The original aim of eliminating that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS