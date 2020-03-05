HP Board Blasts Xerox’s Sweetened $34B Takeover Bid

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- HP’s board of directors spurned Xerox’s sweetened takeover bid Thursday and urged shareholders not to accept its tender offer, doubling down on its rejection of the company’s monthslong hostile pursuit. HP Inc.’s board said that Xerox Holdings Corp.’s offer “meaningfully undervalues” the company and disproportionately benefits Xerox’s shareholders. Xerox on Monday launched a tender offer to acquire all of the California-based printer maker’s outstanding shares for roughly $24 per share in cash and stock. The latest deal price is a sweetened offer from Connecticut-based Xerox's original proposal to give HP investors roughly $22 per share. The deal is still unfair to HP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS