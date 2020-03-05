Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Merc, Intercontinental Split Quick Wins In TM Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday that two Intercontinental Exchange Inc. subsidiaries had clearly used the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's software trademarks after their licensing agreements had been terminated.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted the CME partial summary judgment on trademark infringement, unfair competition and state law violation claims related to the ICE subsidiaries' use of its marks after the agreement terminations, but also found in favor of the subsidiaries on those same claims for conduct occurring before the terminations.

It will be up to a jury to decide the remaining claims for breach of contract and trademark counterfeiting asserted...

