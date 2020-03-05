Only HomeVestors Buys 'Ugly Houses,' Suit Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- A house-flipping company called HomeVestors of America Inc. believes it should have the sole right to use the phrase "We Buy Ugly Houses,” according to a trademark infringement suit filed in Texas federal court. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the company claimed it has spent $298 million over the past 10 years to create a connection between its brand and that phrase, and that if widespread use is allowed, the company would suffer “irreparable harm.” The company is suing Mitchell Painter and his company Rentclifton.com for infringement that spans almost a decade, alleging the competitor has used “We Buy Ugly Houses”...

