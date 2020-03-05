NJ College Athlete Pay Bill Hailed Over 'Economic Rights'

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Assembly panel on Thursday advanced legislation that would permit college athletes in the Garden State to sign endorsement deals, a measure hailed by a supporter as providing “basic economic rights” and blasted by a critic as letting a “genie” out of a bottle with potential negative repercussions. Less than a month after the state Senate passed its version of the bill, the Assembly Higher Education Committee, in a 4-2 vote, approved A.B. 2106 and the Senate counterpart, known as the New Jersey Fair Play Act, which would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS