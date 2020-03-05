House Report Pans Wells Fargo's 'Failure To Date' To Reform

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- House Financial Services Committee Democrats have released a blistering majority staff report accusing Wells Fargo’s top brass and federal regulators of a litany of oversight failures going back years, alleging that the troubled bank still hasn’t fully cleaned up its act and calling for legislation to goad regulators into action. Published late Wednesday, the more than 70-page report details findings from a year-long committee investigation into Wells Fargo’s progress under regulatory consent orders directing the California-based banking giant to strengthen its compliance and compensate consumers caught up in a series of scandals that have plagued it since 2016. The report paints...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS