ITC Says Chinese Lawn Mower Engine Imports May Hurt US

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that lawn mower engines imported from China could be financially harming U.S. companies, leading the agency to launch the final stages of its anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes into the products. The commission has preliminary determined that there is a possibility that Chinese lawn mower engine imports are undercutting business for U.S. engine manufacturers, according to a Federal Notice to be published Friday. The ITC launched its investigations into vertical shaft engines from China after receiving a petition in January from two Wisconsin-based companies that formed the Coalition of American Vertical Engine Producers accusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS