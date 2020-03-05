Trump Tax Subpoena Case To Resume With Dems’ Arguments

Law360, Washington (March 5, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday lifted a stay in the House tax panel’s suit to enforce a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns and said the panel will get to argue why the tax code permits the request. The House Ways and Means Committee will get to brief the court on why it should be able to review six years’ worth of Trump’s business and individual tax returns under Internal Revenue Code Section 6103(f), U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said at a hearing on whether to lift the stay. The panel, however, may want to consider whether to amend...

