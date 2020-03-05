Swipe Fee MDL Website Down Due To Ransomware Attack

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The website for a multibillion-dollar swipe fee settlement with Visa, Mastercard and a group of banks is down due to a ransomware attack on legal services firm Epiq Global, counsel for the class has told a New York federal court. The website appears to be down as Epiq reboots its systems to bring its overall operations back online following the ransomware attack that occurred over the weekend, according to a letter filed with the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday. "We have expressed concerns regarding the highly confidential data entrusted to Epiq and have sought details regarding the nature of...

